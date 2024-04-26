Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $844,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $22.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,525.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,551.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,380.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

