LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in LGI Homes by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

