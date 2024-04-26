Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $46.14 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

