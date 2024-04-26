Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,073 shares of company stock valued at $900,023 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a P/E ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.36 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

