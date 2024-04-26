MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.