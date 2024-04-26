MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01.
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31.
Insider Transactions at MAG Silver
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
