Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DOOR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Get Masonite International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOOR

Masonite International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after buying an additional 253,981 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,054,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $12,798,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $13,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.