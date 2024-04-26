Meritage Portfolio Management Has $581,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 306,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

