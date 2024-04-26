Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 232 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,380,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 92,055 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,330. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

