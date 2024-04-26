NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $13.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NU. UBS Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE NU opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. NU has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 10.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 4.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

