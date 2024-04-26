Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $72.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.57.

Get Robert Half alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Robert Half by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Robert Half by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Robert Half by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.