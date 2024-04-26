Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 282 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UAL opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

