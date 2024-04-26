Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $165.86. The stock had a trading volume of 344,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,183. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

