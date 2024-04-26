Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Increased by Analyst

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.96.

Northland Power Trading Down 3.7 %

TSE:NPI opened at C$20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$34.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.79.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The business had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

