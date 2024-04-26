Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. 730,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,153. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

