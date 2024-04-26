Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 4,647 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 179,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 53,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 214,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.51. 2,099,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,068. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

