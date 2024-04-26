SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SEA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SEA by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,767 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

