Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Increases By 123.9%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,498,600 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the March 31st total of 2,455,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,328.7 days.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock remained flat at $11.72 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $48.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

