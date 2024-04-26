Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Tate & Lyle Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $42.85.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
