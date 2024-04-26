Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

