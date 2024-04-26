South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SABK remained flat at $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The company has a market cap of $80.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.33. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

South Atlantic Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. South Atlantic Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

