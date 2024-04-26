Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-4.050 EPS.
Columbia Sportswear Price Performance
Shares of COLM traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,654. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92.
Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Columbia Sportswear
Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear
In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Sportswear
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.