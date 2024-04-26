South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 2,800 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Omnicell by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 160,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.