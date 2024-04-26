StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSO

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 78.43% and a negative return on equity of 120.24%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 84.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.