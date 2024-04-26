thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 0.6 %

TKAMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 10,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.17%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

