TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $92.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 715,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its position in TransUnion by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,640,000 after buying an additional 1,815,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,682,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,634 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

