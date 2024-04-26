Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading 6.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iridium Communications traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 677,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,139,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Iridium Communications

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 583,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,167.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 150.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.