U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.71

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 4881248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 19.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $343.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 13.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,971 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

