Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.84

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.84 and last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 79081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Itron

Itron Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Itron by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 60,635 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.