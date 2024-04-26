Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $241.16. 221,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,328. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

