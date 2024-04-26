Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.