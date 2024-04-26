WNS (NYSE:WNS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

WNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE:WNS opened at $41.97 on Friday. WNS has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 214,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

