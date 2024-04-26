19,910 Shares in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of FPRO stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.
Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Profile
