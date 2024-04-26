19,910 Shares in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FPRO stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

Get Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF alerts:

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.