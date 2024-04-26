Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $23.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 74,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 15.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 88.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

