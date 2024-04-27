AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Down 94.4% in April

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

