AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Down 94.4% in April

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
