Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

