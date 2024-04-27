GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399,961 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79,073 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of GEHC opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

