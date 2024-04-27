Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

