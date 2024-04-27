Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,112 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 201,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

