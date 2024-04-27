Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,395,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,867,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 385,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,475,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.93.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

