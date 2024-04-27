Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TRN opened at $27.15 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

