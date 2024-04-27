Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $335,810,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

