Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $130.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

