Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $863,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $162.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

