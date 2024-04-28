Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $255.32 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

