Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

BLX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. 139,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

