Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

