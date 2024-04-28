Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

