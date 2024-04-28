Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $94,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $149.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

