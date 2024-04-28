Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-2.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 569,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

