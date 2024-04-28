CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVV opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

CVD Equipment last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment makes up approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

