Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Shares of Recon Technology are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, May 1st. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 30th.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

